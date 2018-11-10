How YOU Doin?! Wendy Show Watchers Are Draggin’ Fiscally Flagrant Five-Time Baby Daddy Future By His Patek

Wendy Williams Fans Are Dragging Future After He Tried To Compare Their Networth

The saga continues folks! Right in time for the jokes.

Wendy Williams fans are not here for five-time baby daddy Future trying to shade Wendy with his little bank account. Just to recap, Future was upset with Wendy for telling NO LIES on her show this week, while she reported on his love triangle and baby mama pentagon that sparked messy headlines.

Future went on Instagram, thanking God he made “more money” than Wendy Williams, but the lie detector determined that was a LIE.

Future seems to think he’s richer than Wendy Williams. pic.twitter.com/XoJ42RfkjN — Inga (@sauvignonelle) November 9, 2018

Even people who admittedly don’t like Wendy are saying he sounds dumb. Hit the flip to see how Future’s IG fingers are getting him dragged back to an accountant.