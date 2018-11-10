GUHHATL Beef: Lil Mama Throws Church Shade At Da Brat — “You Should Smile More”

Lil Mama Bickers With Da Brat Over Shady Comments

Lil Mama And Da Brat have some beef brewing, and the root of it was captured in front of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” cameras. After moving south to refresh her career, Lil Mama got a visit from her mentor MC Lyte. Lyte dropped a few truths on Lil Mama, like the fact that people weren’t going to let go of THAT incident that has since been the bane of her existence. One of those people is Da Brat, who had a whole lot to say about Lil Mama’s “energy”.

Apparently, Da Brat doesn’t think Lil Mama should even be doing music because she’s not “remorseful” and she was in a weird mood when she visited the radio station. But, Lil Mama’s over talking about the Jay-z, Alicia Keys stage jump incident…why does she have to explain that to Da Brat on radio?? Is that fair?

Last night, Lil Mama posted up her own message to Da Brat on IG.

Although you may not understand me, like me or think I’m deserving of guidance and love. I still love you and appreciate your contribution to hip hop. You are a legend, continue to empower the next generation. God bless you! P.S. You should smile more.

Sounds like this was code for “worry about your own DAMN career.” Do you agree with Lil Mama? Hit the flip to see who folks are siding with in this “beef.”