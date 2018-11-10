Say Sayonara: Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Gets Ordered To Stay Away For 5 Years

Kendall Jenner Gets Some Good News In Regards To Alleged Stalker

Kendall Jenner has been dealing with some uncomfortably close calls with her personal space for what seems like forever, but luckily for her, things are looking up.

According to reports from Page Six, the model’s alleged stalker, John Ford, has been ordered to stay away from her for the next five years. A judge granted the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star a permanent restraining order against Ford on Friday morning.

This brand new order requires John Ford to stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall Jenner and her house at all times. Along with keeping his distance, he also won’t be allowed to contact her at all.

“We now have a Criminal Protective Order and a Civil Harassment Protective Order against Mr. Ford. He is also being criminally prosecuted for stalking Ms. Jenner and trespassing on her property,” Jenner’s attorney told Page Six. “We will take all necessary steps to ensure that Kendall—and all members of the family—are protected by the Courts and the law.”

Like we mentioned before, this problem with invasions of personal space and alleged stalkers is unfortunately nothing new for the model. Jenner had previously obtained a temporary restraining order in October after For was arrested, released, and then arrested again for violating another restraining order.

Hopefully, this new restraining order is taken more seriously by Ford.