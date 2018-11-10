SMH: Dozens Of Scotland Women Left Furious And Suicidal After Botched Lip Injections 

A con artist plastic surgeon in Glasgow has been performing black market lip injections on women, leaving them in pain and with swollen, bumpy lips.

The horrific experiences these women have suffered at the hands of this unscrupulous practitioner illustrates exactly why you should use https://t.co/yfwDVZSEuU if you’re considering a treatment. We check everything to ensure you’ll be in safe handshttps://t.co/vkk7OXalCi — Save Face (@SaveFaceUK) November 8, 2018

The Sun reports:

The women, one of whom claims to have been left feeling suicidal by the ordeal, paid up to £160 for the “lumpy” lips from practitioner Cheryl Kelso in Ayrshire. Ms Kelso, trading under Cheryl Aesthetics and CSC Aesthetics, is said to have contacted them on social media offering cut-price deals.But a string of customers have now hit out, claiming the fillers they were given left them looking deformed. Some say they have been left in excruciating pain as a result of the procedures, with one claiming she “ended up looking like something from botched up bodies”.

The British regulations regarding dermal fillers, and other non-surgical cosmetic ops remain unregulated, meaning anyone with a syringe can order them off the internet and perform the procedure.

Dr. Kelso has yet to respond to the accusations.