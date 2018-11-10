Gone For Good: Jimmy Henchman Gets Two Life Sentences For The Murder Of 50 Cent Affiliate Lodi Mack
Jimmy Henchman Charged With 2 Life Sentences In Lodi Mack Murder
There’s no doubt about it, Jimmy Henchman is going to jail for life.
A Manhattan judge offered absolutely no mercy to former hip-hop boss Jimmy Henchman in court this week. Henchman was sentenced to two life prison sentences for the murder Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher.
Back in 2007, Lodi Mack, with the help of Tony Yayo, roughed up Jimmy’s 14-year-old son, which happened during a time where a deadly feud between Game and G-Unit was bubbling.
At the time, the assault made headlines and even drew protests and condemnation from the likes of Al Sharpton and the National Action Network. Both Tony Yayo and Lodi Mack were eventually convicted of the attack.
Lodi Mack went to jail for the incident, while Tony Yayo received just 10 days of community service.
Prosecutors say that Lodi Mack was later shot and killed in the Bronx–on Jimmy’s order–in September of 2009, just weeks after he was released from prison.
Jimmy was accused of giving two kilos of cocaine to men in his drug dealing organization, in exchange for the murder of Lodi Mack.
Years later in 2014, Jimmy’s trial for the murder resulted in a hung jury.
Though Henchman was found guilty of the murders later that year, the verdict was overturned in 2016 after an appeals court ruled that the judge overseeing the trial was wrong for limiting a line of questioning to Brian McCleod.
Jimmy was ultimately convicted of Lodi Mack’s murder in November of 2017. The case finally came to a close just this week, with Jimmy’s formal sentence of two life sentences. Authorities convicted him of running a $10-million-dollar a year drug enterprise known as the “Rosemond Organization.”
Jimmy apologized to his friends and family for the situation, but he adamantly denied taking part and in a conspiracy to murder Lodi Mack almost a decade ago.
“This is America! I want to apologize to my family and my support system,” Jimmy Henchman said in a statement to AllHipHop. “Most importantly, to my son; When I asked you to intern as a 14 yr old at my office it was because I wanted you to see your father working and have a strong role model.
Henchman continued, “I wanted you to look up to brown and black people in boardrooms rather than in the streets. I was proud of the work I was doing. I never thought when I sent you on that errand, you would be surrounded and assaulted by 50 Cent and four G-Unit grown men with guns for wearing a T-shirt.”
