Gone For Good: Jimmy Henchman Gets Two Life Sentences For The Murder Of 50 Cent Affiliate Lodi Mack

Jimmy Henchman Charged With 2 Life Sentences In Lodi Mack Murder

There’s no doubt about it, Jimmy Henchman is going to jail for life.

A Manhattan judge offered absolutely no mercy to former hip-hop boss Jimmy Henchman in court this week. Henchman was sentenced to two life prison sentences for the murder Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher.

Back in 2007, Lodi Mack, with the help of Tony Yayo, roughed up Jimmy’s 14-year-old son, which happened during a time where a deadly feud between Game and G-Unit was bubbling.

At the time, the assault made headlines and even drew protests and condemnation from the likes of Al Sharpton and the National Action Network. Both Tony Yayo and Lodi Mack were eventually convicted of the attack.

Lodi Mack went to jail for the incident, while Tony Yayo received just 10 days of community service.

Prosecutors say that Lodi Mack was later shot and killed in the Bronx–on Jimmy’s order–in September of 2009, just weeks after he was released from prison.

Jimmy was accused of giving two kilos of cocaine to men in his drug dealing organization, in exchange for the murder of Lodi Mack.

Years later in 2014, Jimmy’s trial for the murder resulted in a hung jury.

Though Henchman was found guilty of the murders later that year, the verdict was overturned in 2016 after an appeals court ruled that the judge overseeing the trial was wrong for limiting a line of questioning to Brian McCleod.