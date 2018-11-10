If You Care…Bhad Bhabie & Iggy Azalea Toss Mayo At Each Other On Instagram

Iggy Azalea And Bhad Bhabie Exchange Words On IG

Iggy Azalea, 28, seems to want smoke with rapper almost half her age.

Iggy left a comment under a photo that threw a little Aussie shade at Bhad Bhabie after a mutual makeup artist promoted her show. The captioned asked followers, “Who’s going to see Bhad Bhabie on tour?” to which Iggy replied, “are you?”

Pretty shady, right? Bhad Bhabie wasted no time in responding. She wrote, “You should come. Would be a good memory for u to see what a sold-out show looks like” (See it here.)

Previously, Bhad Bhabie rapped on her album “15” that Iggy was washed and old. Do you think Iggy should’ve even let this little girl knew she cared???? Do YOU care???