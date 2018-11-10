Jesus Take The Controller: Tennessee Man Shoots Into Neighbor’s House Following “Xbox Rage”

Man Goes On Shooting Rampage Because Of “Xbox Rage”

One 30-year-old man is facing felony charges after flying into a rage while playing a video game, firing more than a dozen rounds from two different handguns into the ceiling and walls of his bedroom of his Tennessee home, according to court records.

One of the bullets struck a house directly across the street from him, where a family of three was at home, the arrest warrants state. Authorities later found the round lodged behind a window shutter and luckily, no one inside the house was injured.

Casey L. Jones is being charged with four counts of reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon following the incident. A woman in the home with Jones told Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies they never had any trouble before Jones erupted.

“She stated that no argument had taken place, but the arrestee was playing Xbox when he suddenly had a breaking point and began screaming at the game,” the arrest warrant states. “He smashed the gaming console with his fist, causing him to act out in more rage.

“The victim then told officers (Jones) went upstairs to the bedroom and began firing rounds through the ceiling and walls, but never pointed the firearm at her. The arrestee made threats of harming himself and has a history of making those same threats, according to the victim.”