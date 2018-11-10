Preciousness: North West And Daddy Yeezy Seen On The Sneaker Scene In SF (EXCLUSIVE Photos)

Kanye & North West Stop By Stashed Sneaker Store

How cute! Kanye and North enjoyed some daddy-daughter time in Northern California this week. The family was spotted at Stashed sneaker store in San Francisco. Yeezy stopped by to chop it up with Stashed owner and old pal Steve Stoute. Witnesses say North was super impressed by the flagship store, so much so, she tried on a few pairs of sneakers herself.

North pulled some brand new women’s Air Force Ones to try on, even though they did not come on her size. Yeezy couldn’t resist letting her try on the too-big sneakers and snapping a photo. Too cute!

North, 5, played games on her papa’s phone while he chopped it up with Stoute.

Northy Poo and her papas visit to San Fran happened on Thursday, a day before their California home was seemingly in crisis due to wildfires spreading across Malibu and Calabasas. Yesterday, Kim Kardashian posted up an update to folks on twitter saying, “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.” So far their Hidden Hills residence is safe from the fires.

Too cute!