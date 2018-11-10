Blue Brutality: Louisville Cop Caught On Camera Taser-Whipping Man Pinned Down By 4 Officers

Louisville Police Seen Striking Subdued Man With Taser

Another day, another act of violence committed by police.

According to a story on WDRB, a Louisville, Kentucky man was pistol-whipped with a police officer’s taser during an arrest attempt outside a local bar.

A witness captured what is a now a viral video of a compliant Matthew Murphy being struck in the head with a yellow object that appears to be a taser while being held down by at least 4 other officers.

Although the video does not show the beginning of Murphy’s encounter with police, he was arrested and charged with assaulting officers and several other charges.

It’s said that the video is under “administrative review”. Whatever that means…