R9 Coming: Rihanna Previews New Music And Pettily Mutes Audio 

- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna has been out of the spotlight for months, enjoying some off time in London, but she is back and she is looking better than ever. She stunned in a double denim look as she headed to an office building in NYC while preparing for the Met Gala. She showcases a piece from her upcoming Savage x Fenty Lingerie line , a white lace night shirt, under what appeared to be a Denim skirt worn as a top. She topped it off with a pink coat.

SplashNews.com

Rihanna Previews New Music

Rihanna is finally back in the studio, according to her Instagram story. The makeup maven has taken a break from snatching our coins with her Fenty products and is finally giving fans the new music they’ve been asking for.

However, in true bad gal fashion, Rih kept us wanting more. She posted a video of herself jamming out in a studio in Paris. But the gag is, she muted the audio, so we have no idea what R9 is about to sound like.

At this point, we’ll take a muted video in hopes that new music soon come.

Categories: Black Girl Magic, Entertainment, New Music

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.