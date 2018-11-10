R9 Coming: Rihanna Previews New Music And Pettily Mutes Audio
Rihanna Previews New Music
Rihanna is finally back in the studio, according to her Instagram story. The makeup maven has taken a break from snatching our coins with her Fenty products and is finally giving fans the new music they’ve been asking for.
However, in true bad gal fashion, Rih kept us wanting more. She posted a video of herself jamming out in a studio in Paris. But the gag is, she muted the audio, so we have no idea what R9 is about to sound like.
At this point, we’ll take a muted video in hopes that new music soon come.
