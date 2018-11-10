George Lopez Charged With Battery After Hooters Scuffle With Trump Supporter

George Lopez has officially been charged with battery after getting into a fight with an alleged Trump supporter at a New Mexico Hooters last month.

Las Cruces Sun News reports:

Lopez will be receiving a criminal summons to Las Cruces Municipal Court for the misdemeanor count. He’ll either have to appear in person or hire an attorney to appear for him for his court hearing.

You may recall that back in October, cell phone footage surfaced of the comedian trying to snatch the phone and grab the back of the man’s neck after he put his arms on Lopez’s shoulder and said, “MAGA,” referring to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan that has clearly targeted Mexican-Americans.

Lopez hasn’t responded to the charges.