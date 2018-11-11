A Lil’ Positivity: Tracy Morgan Is Overcome With Emotion As He Receives Key To Brooklyn [Video]

Tracy Morgan Humbled After Being Gifted Key To Brooklyn

Comedian and “The Last O.G.” star Tracy Morgan was honored with the key to Brooklyn this weekend. Morgan was raised in Bed-Stuy and has given back to the community and was joined by his family and friends at the ceremony, which also fell on his 50th birthday.

Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams was at the ceremony thanked Morgan for his contributions to the community. “You tell everyone, there are only two types of Americans: Those who live in Brooklyn and those who wish they could,” Adams said. “When you hang out with him, you feel no different than hanging out with someone standing on the corner of Tompkins Avenue holding a Colt 45.”

Morgan was choking up as he gave his acceptance speech. “This is for you, this ain’t for me,” he said as he was joined by friends and family. “I’m in service to you…. I don’t even know what to say, man.”