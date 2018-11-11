Another One: Kevin Hart And ‘Black-ish’ Producer Team Up To Develop ABC Comedy

Kevin Hart To Develop & Produce New ABC Comedy

Kevin Hart is killing the game. Vanity Fair reported that the comedian is set to produce “Don’t Call It a Comeback” a comedy project that is currently being developed at ABC. Hart is executive producing the project alongside “Black-ish” executive producer and writer Courtney Lilly.

The show follows a 40-year old divorced dad that was a one-hit wonder in the ’90s— that is attempting at a comeback. Along the way he attempts “to get his swagger back in parenting, relationships and life and prove that no matter where you are, your best days are ahead of you.”

Hart now has three projects in the works at three different broadcast networks. This show at ABC, “All Fancy” along with America Ferrera at NBC and an animated comedy executive produced by and starring Hart titled “Lil Kev.” at Fox.