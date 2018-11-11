This Is America: Baltimore Cop Caught On Body Cam Planting Evidence Found Guilty But Will Not Be Fired

Baltimore Cop That Was Caught Planting Evidence Found Guilty

A Baltimore police officer accused of planting drugs has been found guilty of fabricating evidence and misconduct in office.

Officer Richard Pinheiro Jr. said that he intentionally recorded the body-camera video to serve as a re-creation of a legitimate discovery of heroin that he had made in a similar manner — but failed to record — moments earlier. He said the re-created video was for “documentation” purposes.

Pinheiro was not fired, he remains on the force. Under Maryland law, officers are only removed automatically if convicted of a felony. Fabricating evidence and misconduct in office are both misdemeanors.