Who Looked More Bangin At The Revolve Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Teyana Taylor 2nd Annual #REVOLVEawards held at the Palms Casino Resort on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Teyana Taylor, Kendall Jenner Among Winners At 2nd Annual #REVOLVEAwards

Teyana Taylor won MUSE of the Year honors at the 2nd Annual REVOLVE Awards, held at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday in Las Vegas.

Kendall Jenner 2nd Annual #REVOLVEawards held at the Palms Casino Resort on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Kendall Jenner won ICON of the year honors…. We had a question for you guys though.

Kendall Jenner shoe

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

What are THOSE?! Cuz Kendall, we know Kanye is your bro-in-law and all but you might wanna say no to Yeezy’s if they’re going to jack your toes all the way up… Just sayin!

Chanel Iman 2nd Annual #REVOLVEawards held at the Palms Casino Resort on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Besides Teyana and Kendall, other bangers like Chanel Iman, Draya Michele and Emily Ratajkowski were seen on the scene at the Revolve Awards.

Chanel Iman 2nd Annual #REVOLVEawards held at the Palms Casino Resort on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Draya Michele 2nd Annual #REVOLVEawards held at the Palms Casino Resort on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

If you had to choose, Who Looked More Bangin? Check out more photos from the awards below then hit the flip for some behind the scenes social photos.

View this post on Instagram

📍 #RevolveAwards @revolve 🥂

A post shared by Julissa Bermudez (@officialjulissab) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.