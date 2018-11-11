Who Looked More Bangin At The Revolve Awards?
Teyana Taylor, Kendall Jenner Among Winners At 2nd Annual #REVOLVEAwards
Teyana Taylor won MUSE of the Year honors at the 2nd Annual REVOLVE Awards, held at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday in Las Vegas.
Kendall Jenner won ICON of the year honors…. We had a question for you guys though.
What are THOSE?! Cuz Kendall, we know Kanye is your bro-in-law and all but you might wanna say no to Yeezy’s if they’re going to jack your toes all the way up… Just sayin!
Besides Teyana and Kendall, other bangers like Chanel Iman, Draya Michele and Emily Ratajkowski were seen on the scene at the Revolve Awards.
If you had to choose, Who Looked More Bangin? Check out more photos from the awards below then hit the flip for some behind the scenes social photos.
I wanna thank my @revolve family for nominating me for BREAKOUT BRAND AMBASSADOR… although I didn’t win, I’m honored that my hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thanks for making me part of the team. ♥️ and a huge congratulations to all the other nominees and winners. #revolveawards (dress @majorelle_collection )
