Recount Time! Andrew Gillum Withdraws Concession From Florida Gubernatorial Race

Andrew Gillum Withdraws Concession

A recount is officially on the way for the Florida Gubernatorial race. As previously reported Andrew Gillum conceded to Republican” Ron DeSantis after securing 48.9% of the vote to Desantis’ 49.9%.

Now, however, Gillum’s withdrawn his concession as a mandatory recount begins. The Associated Press reports that Ron DeSantis led the Democratic Tallahassee Mayor by less than 0.5 percentage points, which will require a machine recount of ballots.

Gillum’s now imploring that all votes be counted, no matter the outcome.

“I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote,” said Gillum at a press conference. “We don’t just get the opportunity to stop counting votes because we don’t like the direction in which the vote tally is heading. “I am prepared to accept whatever the outcome is of this election,” he added. “So long as every single vote is counted.”

I am replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 10, 2018

Nov. 15 is the deadline for each county to submit vote counts to the state.