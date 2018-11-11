RHOA: Cynthia Says She’s Ready To Marry Her Sportscaster Sweetie After Just 6 Months Of Dating

Sweet black love…

Cynthia Bailey Says She’s Ready To Marry Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is in love with her sportscaster sweetie so much so that she’s open to marriage after just months of dating. As previously reported she’s dating Fox Sports anchor Mike Hill and has been using the hashtag #CHILL a.k.a. Cynthia Hill on her photos.

The couple who’s already serious after just six months of dating recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight and told them all about their whirlwind romance. Did you know they met on the Steve Harvey show?

According to Mike, he was asked to be a bachelor on a dating game episode and at first wasn’t interested— until he heard it was for Cynthia. Although he wondered why someone as “fine” as her would agree to be set up, he went for it and it worked out.

“I was doing a radio show at Fox, and my co-host knew one of the producers over there and asked me if I would go on and be one of the bachelors for a dating game, and I was like, ‘For who?’” Hill recalls. “And they said, ‘One of the Real Housewives.’ And I said, ‘Which one?’ And they said, Cynthia Bailey, and I said, OK! Yeah, all right. I’ll do that.” “I didn’t think anything of it,” he continues. “I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t think Cynthia Bailey needed to go on a dating game to find love. She’s beautiful, she’s fine, kind, compassionate, all that stuff, and seems really genuine, but I went on there not knowing what to expect, and thank goodness it just worked out for us!”

In case you haven’t seen the episode, here’s Cynthia and Mike meeting for the first time in April.

Cynthia also told Entertainment Tonight that she almost didn’t pick Mike because she wanted to prove Steve Harvey, who already told her she’d like Mike, wrong. But then, things changed.

“She was trying to avoid her blessings!” Hill jokes. “I picked you because you were the one,” Bailey tells Hill. “Mike Hill is the one, like, I cannot believe the words that come out of my mouth. He is the one. He is the one. I love this man.”

Cynthia says that although it’s just been six months of exclusive dating, she’s ready to tie the knot, iin part because she’s 51 and doesn’t have to wait.

“There’s no rules!” she exclaims. “I’m 51 years old. I don’t have rules. One thing people keep saying to me, well, one of the things people keep saying to us is, ‘This is great, but do you think you’re moving too fast? Do you think it’s going so fast?’ Hello, we’re grown! It’s not like we’re 20! I can’t go fast — can I go faster is the question. I really want to run toward my future with him. I love him, I’m at peace.”

Good for Cynthia! Six months sounds like plenty of time to get engaged considering their ages. They’re also both established and divorcees, so it looks like they know what they want this time.

