‘Tha Carter V’ Live: Lil Wayne Performs “Uproar” and “Can’t Be Broken” On ‘SNL’ [Video]

Lil Wayne Performs Two New Tracks For Saturday Night Live

Lil Wayne was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and he definitely did not disappoint with his performances.

The hip-hop legend brought Halsey along for the ride for a beautiful performance of “Can’t Be Broken,” and of course, it wouldn’t be right for Wayne to perform “Uproar” without Swizz Beatz.

Check out both performances below: