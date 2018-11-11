In White Folks News: Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Welcome Their First Child

Kate Upton And Husband Justin Verlander Welcome A Baby Girl

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have just become a family of three!

On November 7, The Sports Illustrated model welcomed her first child, a girl, with her husband of over a year, and of course, she shared a sweet snap of her new little seed on Instagram.

The baby’s name is Genevieve Upton Verlander.

Verlander’s World Series win with the Houston Astros in October of 2017 was the first in franchise history, and shortly following that big accomplishment, he and Upton tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy.

The supermodel announced she was expecting back in July with the simple caption, “#pregnant in Miami” tagging her husband in the post.

Following Upton’s announcement, her husband had some gushing to do about the then mom-to-be, reposting the model’s photo and writing: “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much!”