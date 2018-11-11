Expired Beef: Pusha T’s Camp Flog Gnaw Performance Featured A “F**k Drake” Screen, But It Wasn’t His Idea

Pusha T Says He Never Approved Drake Diss On His Festival Performance Screen

Just when the world thought things had come to a halt, Pusha T‘s set at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Saturday ignited those former beef flames with screens behind the rapper reading “Fuck Drake,” encouraging the crowd to chant the same.

Even though fans were taken aback by the timing of this gesture–since the feud between Pusha and Drake seems to have calmed down–it’s not completely unlike Push to make a bold statement. Fans posted the photo from the rapper’s Camp Flog Gnaw stage in excitement, waiting for another round of beef to kick off…but it looks like we won’t be getting that anytime soon.

Pusha T really want that Drake smoke pic.twitter.com/CVLMu3YUSf — Quake (@QuakeGW) November 11, 2018

The picture made its rounds on the internet, and after his set, Pusha logged onto Twitter to set the whole situation straight.

Though he’s had fans at his shows chant “f**k Drake” in the past, this screen wasn’t his doing–and he wants everyone to know that. He tweeted about the incident, writing, “Corny azz tech dude f**king with my screens at @ CampFlogGnaw, I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show…”

Corny ass tech dude fucking with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw , I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show… Otherwise great festival, thanx @tylerthecreator for having me out. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) November 11, 2018

So there you have it. Even though King Push still might not be the best of friends with the Toronto rapper, he wants everybody to know that dissing people on screen will never be apart of his stage performance.

In other Camp Flog Gnaw news, Pusha’s G.O.O.D. Music counterparts Kanye West and Kid Cudi will be performing on Sunday for their first performance as Kids See Ghosts. We all know Kanye loves his onstage declarations, so we might get some more info on whether or not the crew is still beefing with Drake all these months later.