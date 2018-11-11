What The Hell?! Man Burns Whole Family With Hot Oil Before Lighting Apartment On Fire

Man Burns His Family With Hot Oil, Sparks Fire In Apartment

A man in The Bronx splashed relatives with sizzling hot oil on Friday, burning his 2-month-old grandson and sparking a fire in the family’s apartment, according to police.

41-year-old Ricardo McDonald got into an argument with his 19-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son around 10:30 a.m., which is when he began flicking them with hot oil from a cooking pan, the sources said. McDonald’s daughter was in the family’s living room holding her 2-month-old boy, who was also burned.

Next, McDonald allegedly ran to a back room of their home, where he spilled oil on other two women, ages 60 and 87. According to authorities, everyone tried to flee the fifth-floor apartment but were trapped by a fire sparked when McDonald tossed some hot oil on a couch.

Building residents say that McDonald tried to trap his family in the apartment by blocking the door with furniture. “Murder!” his children yelled as they tried to escape, recalled neighbor Shawn McLeod.

“This was behind the door,” said a neighbor, referencing a waterlogged sofa and easy chair that sat in the hallway amid ashes and puddles of water.

The suspect’s son and daughter eventually escaped with the child and sought shelter with a third-floor neighbor. “They were crying out and they were banging my door,” said Dawn Breconidge. “When I opened the door, they rushed in, and I said ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘My dad just throw oil on us, on me and my sister and the baby.’”

The victims were taken to Montefiore Medical Center, along with a firefighter who suffered a minor injury.

McDonald faces multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and arson. According to police, he is currently being held for psychiatric evaluation.