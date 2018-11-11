When The D2B: Woman Sues Ex-Boyfriend Claiming His Large Penis Stretched Her Vagina

29-year old Silindile Mangena filed a lawsuit on her ex-boyfriend Mugove Kurima, claiming that “his abnormally long penis” stretched her vagina.

Metro News reports:

Silindile Mangena, from Harare, Zimbabwe, said that her vagina was ‘tight’ before she met her ex, Mugove Kurima, 37, in 2016. However, she told the Zimbabwe Mail that she ended the relationship in May after his penis stretched her too much. She said no man can literally fill the gap her ex left. It has not been confirmed how big his penis actually is. She now wants to have reconstructive surgery which costs a massive 150,000 Rand (£8,000) and is taking him to court in order to have him pay the fee.