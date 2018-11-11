For The Shiplap Lovers: Chip And Joanna Gaines Announce Their Return to TV [Video]

Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Coming Back To Television

HGTV legends Chip and Joanna Gaines stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday to talk about their life post-baby number 5.

It’s clear that Chip was over the moon for their Fallon debut, so it’s no surprise that he let some top-secret details slip about future plans.

The Waco natives talk to Jimmy about the newest addition to their family, their decision to end Fixer Upper, and what’s next for the franchise–including spin-off details.

Check out their interview below to hear everything we know about their upcoming series.