So Sweet: Gabrielle Union Shares Photo Of Daddy Dwyane Wade Bottle Feeding Their Baby Girl

Pure preciousness…

Dwyane Wade Bottle Feeds His Daughter

Daddy Dwyane Wade has already found the rhythm of caring for a newborn with his latest addition. Gabrielle Union shared a photo this weekend of her hubby holding the daughter they recently welcomed via surrogate.

“Daddy’s Girl,” Gabby captioned the super sweet pic.

Details are very skimpy about the couple’s bundle of joy, so far no name has been released but the couple’s been posting their daughter on their Instagram stories. “Long legs,” Gabby captioned a pic of their precious princess who’s been dubbed “Baby Wade.”

“Your life becomes a Masterpiece when you learn to Master Peace!” said Dwyane on his own Story with the “Welcome Baby Wade” Snapchat filter.

Their new addition means the Wade household is very full. D. Wade is a father of three boys; Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. His nephew Dahveon Morris, 17, is also being raised by Wade and Gabby.

Welcome to the world baby Wade!