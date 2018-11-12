So Sweet: Gabrielle Union Shares Photo Of Daddy Dwyane Wade Bottle Feeding Their Baby Girl
Dwyane Wade Bottle Feeds His Daughter
Daddy Dwyane Wade has already found the rhythm of caring for a newborn with his latest addition. Gabrielle Union shared a photo this weekend of her hubby holding the daughter they recently welcomed via surrogate.
“Daddy’s Girl,” Gabby captioned the super sweet pic.
Details are very skimpy about the couple’s bundle of joy, so far no name has been released but the couple’s been posting their daughter on their Instagram stories. “Long legs,” Gabby captioned a pic of their precious princess who’s been dubbed “Baby Wade.”
“Your life becomes a Masterpiece when you learn to Master Peace!” said Dwyane on his own Story with the “Welcome Baby Wade” Snapchat filter.
Their new addition means the Wade household is very full. D. Wade is a father of three boys; Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. His nephew Dahveon Morris, 17, is also being raised by Wade and Gabby.
View this post on Instagram
🎵 When I wake up in the mornin' love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And there's something without warning, love Bears heavy on my mind Then I look at you And the world's alright with me Just one look at you And I know its gonna be A lovely day A lovely day 🎶 A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤👑🥂 📸 by @awesomeedd
Welcome to the world baby Wade!
