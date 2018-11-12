For The Love Of Education: Ray J Enrolls In Philander Smith College 

Ray J Enrolls In Philander Smith College

You just never know what Ray J is going to do next. The reality star and new dad is taking his talents to college and announced that he’s decided to enroll Philander Smith College to hone his business skills.

Ray wrote on Instagram:

God is working!! I chose to enroll in Philander Smith College.I spent 3 consecutive days on campus engaging with the students and President Roderick Smothers. I’m very familiar with the HBCU experience because my parents attended HBCUs. I welcome the opportunity to further my business skills as I continues to grow and expand my technology company @RayconGlobal. It’s never too late to go to college. First semester starts in January, 2019.

Congrats to Ray J! Maybe we’ll get a Love & Hip Hop: Little Rock while he’s out there matriculating.