Jib Set: Juelz Santana Displays His Teeth After Being Clowned Into Toothless Oblivion

Juelz Santana Shows Off His Teeth

Juelz Santana left lots of folks perplexed after he was seen around the internet seemingly with missing teeth last week. The 36-year-old rapper appeared in a video with the rest of his Dipset pals when fans noticed supposed teeth missing in his mouth. This was unusual from how we remembered the rapper in his heyday, so it caused lots of comments and memes about Juelz jibs to appears around the internet. Even 50 Cent joined in on the roasting.

Welp, Juelz has a response to the haters…HIS teeth.

What do you guys think of his chompers???? Juelz didn’t say much to the folks criticizing his mouth, but his boo Kimbella had a whole lot to say to them! Hit the flip to see.