#RHOA: Eva And Nene Came For Marlo’s Wig And Twitter Was Right There With Them…But Why Does Everyone Hate Her?
- By Bossip Staff
Marlo Is Clowned For Being Extra
You know that #RHOA is going to always bring the petty. Last week we had Eva throwing shots at Cynthia for no reason really, now everyone was coming for Marlo’s non-Peach-having self. She wanted the BIG room and everyone had some nonsense to throw her way.
Nene clowned her for saying she should be used to small rooms. Eva went for the neck with a read of all reads. Porsha even was in on the shenanigans. Yikes.
How did we get here? How did Marlo become the punching bag and scapegoat for all of this?
Take a look and see the dragging.
