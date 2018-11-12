Nicki Minaj Offered Up Her Rich Sex To Michael B. Jordan During Her People’s Choice Awards Speech

Nicki Minaj Flirts With Michael B. Jordan At The People’s Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj won ‘Best Female Artist 2018’ at The People’s Choice Awards last night and seemingly shot her shot at Michael B. Jordan while accepting her award. Nicki said, “shoutout to Versace for specially making me this dress and shoutout to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off me tonight” while pointing to the audience.

Here it is ICYMI:

“Shoutout to Versace for specially making me this dress and shoutout to Michael B Jordan cause he's gonna be taking it off me tonight.” – Nicki Minaj#PCAs⁠ pic.twitter.com/gVAWQ2vPsK — Brian Gay (@brian2596) November 12, 2018

In total, Nicki won two awards for the night, including ‘Best Album 2018’ for ‘Queen’ after opening the show with a performance featuring Tyga.

Do you think that Nicki was just using this moment to bring attention to her awards speech or is she really trying to take down Creed??? Hit the flip to see what fans had to say!