Get Out! Michelle Williams’ Fiancé Got Dragged For Saying THIS To Her When She Mentioned His Whiteness

Chad And Michelle Have Us Worried

Well, well, well. A lot of the world was pretty skeptical over the Michelle and Chad relationship when it was announced a while ago. Most of the worries came from the fact that nobody knew who the hell this dude was. Now as they embark on their reality show, their issues are in the forefront. Namely about race. Take a look at the latest drama:

“I said something to him on the lines of ‘Well, Chad, because you are not Black you would not understand why I communicate the way I do. Maybe because you didn’t grow up around a lot of Black people.’ So that was very, very offensive to Chad.”

His response took things beyond the edge, asking her if she’s taken her meds. For those who don’t know, Michelle Williams has been open about her battles with depression and Chad poking her about it is a pretty low blow.

Mans is really that insecure about being white that he needed to tear into her like that? Yikes. Twitter is responding with concerns, thinking that maybe a white guy being so insecure about race while marrying a black woman is a red flag.

Did Chad just really brow beat Michelle with his white tears about not discussing differences between black folks and white folks because it makes HIM uncomfortable?? #ChadLovesMichelle pic.twitter.com/ukflqxxiOi — Carolyn Wysinger (@CDubbTheHost) November 11, 2018

Take a look at the reactions and dragging for yourself…