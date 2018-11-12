Messy Divorces: KeKe Wyatt’s Ex-Hubby Calls Her A LIAR & Says He’s Suing For “Gremlin” Defamation

KeKe Wyatt’s Ex Calls Her a LIAR

Michael Ford, KeKe Wyatt’s ex-hubby is possibly filing a lawsuit against his ex for “defamation”.

KeKe Wyatt revealed to fans last week that she was remarried after months of messy divorcing from Michael. The divorce, according to KeKe, was prompted after Ford cheated her with a “gremlin’ who was her backup singer while KeKe was 8 months pregnant, and their 14-year-old child was sick with cancer.

Michael says this was a lie and her months are off. He also says KeKe is making it impossible for him to see his kids now because she refuses to honor a court-ordered visitation scandal. Mike’s not cool with her calling Paris, his new love, a “mistress” and a “gremlin”. Michael says he plans to lawyer up and sue KeKe for the slander on behalf of Paris.

Press play, listen carefully towards the end…

KeKe says a year later, her child is cancer free and has her own version of what happened in a TMZ interview. She also calls Paris a “gremlin’ one more time too. Hit the flip to hear her side.