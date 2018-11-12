Coupled Up? Jaden Smith Passionately Reveals That “Tyler, The Creator Is My F***ing Boyfriend!” [Video]

Jaden Smith Reveals That Tyler, The Creator Is His Boyfriend

That’s one way to get everybody’s attention.

Yesterday, Tyler, The Creator held his youth-friendly Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium in L.A. featuring performances by Tyler himself, ASAP Rocky, Kanye West and Kid Cudi (Kids See Ghosts), Jorja Smith, Lauryn Hill and one Jaden Smith.

During Jaden’s set, he let loose a very down-low secret that still has social media buzzing…

Well, we definitely see this coming (no pun intended). It looks like Tyler did either. We know that he’s long told fans of HIS relationships with men, even though some suspect that he was just trolling.

People have been speculating about Jaden Smith’s sexuality after he appeared in several women’s fashion ads and was photographed in multiple dresses. Welcome to Jaden’s Red Table Talk.

