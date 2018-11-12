Coupled Up? Jaden Smith Passionately Reveals That “Tyler, The Creator Is My F***ing Boyfriend!” [Video]
Jaden Smith Reveals That Tyler, The Creator Is His Boyfriend
That’s one way to get everybody’s attention.
Yesterday, Tyler, The Creator held his youth-friendly Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium in L.A. featuring performances by Tyler himself, ASAP Rocky, Kanye West and Kid Cudi (Kids See Ghosts), Jorja Smith, Lauryn Hill and one Jaden Smith.
During Jaden’s set, he let loose a very down-low secret that still has social media buzzing…
#JadenSmith Reveals #TylerTheCreator is his boyfriend 😯 What are y’all thoughts on this? #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/EnRbBBsVgD
— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 12, 2018
Well, we definitely see this coming (no pun intended). It looks like Tyler did either. We know that he’s long told fans of HIS relationships with men, even though some suspect that he was just trolling.
People have been speculating about Jaden Smith’s sexuality after he appeared in several women’s fashion ads and was photographed in multiple dresses. Welcome to Jaden’s Red Table Talk.
Peep the reactions to the news on the next few pages.
Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 12, 2018
So jaden just told everybody Tyler is his boyfriend n he sound dead serious 👀
— [KSG] (@beatsbyKSG) November 12, 2018
Jaden you can catch these hands over Tyler IJS. pic.twitter.com/8UZGYrlOad
— BILLY WICKED (@stampGODD) November 12, 2018
Seems like Jaden and Tyler were FWBs and Jaden catching feelings.
— Bougie Cousins (@Jehwauhn) November 12, 2018
tyler n jaden r together hahahaha mannnnn it’s crazy how two of my greatest influencers are now a power couple, i don’t kno how to feeeelll pic.twitter.com/yD21Hxf08A
— cool (@cupofwaterr) November 12, 2018
Me hearing Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator are dating pic.twitter.com/U1kwXqXQn9
— Tail Tip Bastard (@Humble_Squid) November 12, 2018
🌈🌈🌈TYLER, THE CRETOR AND JADEN SMITH ARE DATING!!!
THIS IS THE GRAND FINALE OF 20GAYTEEN WE DESERVE🌈🌈🌈
— isabella🌈🌈 (@isabellahempel) November 12, 2018
