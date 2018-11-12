It’s Happening! The New “Toy Story 4” Teaser Will Give You The Warmest Fuzzies
New Toy Story 4 Trailer
The long-awaited sequel to the saddest movie about talking toys ever is happening and we finally have the nostalgia-filled teaser to the next chapter that very likely will make us all cry.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the new Toy Story 4 teaser on the flip.
Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21, 2019.
