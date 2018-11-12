15 Years Ago Today: Cam’ron And Dame Dash Made Black GIF-story By Baking Bill O’Reilly’s Biscuit [Video]

Cam’ron And Dame Dash Roast Bill O’Reilly 15 Years Ago Today

Thanks to the good folks at @UpNorthTrips for reminding us all of this important piece of Black media history.

15 years ago to this very today Cameron Ezike Giles, professionally known as Cam’ron, along with big talkin’ then Roc-A-Fella CEO Dame Dash, took the live airwaves of FoxNews to do verbal battle with Bill O’Reilly and the results became internet legend.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Here, is the GIF classic moment that all of us hold so near and dear to our hearts.

To both Cam’ron and Dame Dash we want to say thank you. We appreciate you bringing this type of content to faux-a$$ FoxNews.