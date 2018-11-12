Kush Chronic-les: RihRih Got Charlamagne High As A Kite And The Story Is Hilarious

Charlamagne Reveals His Weed Smoking With Rihanna Story

Charlamagne is currently on a book tour promoting his latest work “Shook Ones” which journals his struggles with anxiety and how he learned to address his mental health issues… During an interview with “Page Six TV,” Charlamagne revealed:

“I’ve smoked with some good pot smokers. I’ve smoked with Wiz Khalifa,”

It turns out one of his most memorable experiences partaking in pot happened with the Princess of plant-based medicinals — Rihanna!

The radio host said, “I was tweeting out, ‘I’m drunk in LA,’ and she retweeted me and was like, ‘Yo, I want in.’ And, so I had to go check out her page and make sure it was the verified account to make sure it was really her.” Later, “she pulled up to the hotel [where] we were staying. It was like her, and the driver, and I had like four or five people with me, and she was like, ‘Is this your squad?’ And she was like, ‘Come on.’ ” “She took us to like some hood spot in LA,” Charlamagne said. “It was like when you walk in, they close the door behind you, and she just had mad weed and mad tequila.” He added, “I say it was a real ‘hood club’ because Beanie Sigel was in there and I was like, ‘Wow!’ ” “At the end of the night, she gave me money for a car service home.”

Sounds like a great night to us. But Charlamagne actually says he doesn’t function that well after smoking marijuana.

“I’m not a weed guy because I can’t find a middle ground when it comes to weed. I tried to smoke indica because they said it takes the edge off your anxiety, but it got me too into my head — so I was in this sunken place, overthinking everything, then the sativa had me way up here. I thought I was about to run around naked in LA,” he said.

That’s pure comedy…

#InSessionLive with @askdrjess premieres tonight at 10PM on @VH1 LIVE and catch me on Page 6 TV today with my boo @bevysmith https://t.co/BLojBMCt4I — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) November 12, 2018

Charlamagne will be discussing his anxiety and mental health on “In Session: Live with Dr. Jess,” a live therapy session, airing on VH1, Monday.

You can also catch more from Charlamagne’s interview with “Page Six TV” at 7 p.m., on Fox 5 NY.