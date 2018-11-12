Hate Crimes: White Man Punches And Stabs Black Woman On Subway While Calling Her “Black B!t¢#”

Black Woman Punched And Stabbed By Racist White Man Aboard NYC Subway

As if America wasn’t already dangerous for Black women before this era of Donald Trump.

We came across this infuriating and harrowing story about a Black woman who was assaulted by a racist white man on the subway via NBCNewYork. A 57-year-old mother of two, Ann Marie Washington, had a lung collapse after she was punched and stabbed by a man who called her a “Black b!t¢#” then fled the scene in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The attack took place on the Q train and the unidentified and still-at-large suspect is said to be in his early 30s and 5’3″. It is said that police initially didn’t want to investigate this attack as a hate crime.

“If this was a white resident, a new gentrifier to this neighborhood, there would be swarms of cops here,” said Imani Henry of Equality for Flatbush. “But when it is a black person who is attacked by a white racist, there isn’t anything.”

What’s so crazy is that Ms. Washington could have died considering that she didn’t even realize that she had been stabbed until the next day and was rushed into surgery. Local advocates claim that police have surveillance footage of the attack buy have yet to release it.

Surprise, surprise…🙄