At It Again: Dave Chappelle Photobombs Random Couple In The Most Epic Way

An Engaged Couple Gets A Pleasant Surprise

Dave Chappelle is starting to make a name for himself as the photobomb king thanks to a new siting of the comedian in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

According to WHIO, Tommy Saunders and Emily Eldridge were having an engagement photoshoot at Yellow Springs Brewery. The couple was busy posing and giving lewks when Chappelle popped into frame, photobombing the whole session.

The photographer, Jaycee Marie, posted the pics on Facebook writing, “So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us… idk, you may have heard of him. Dave something?? LOL NO FOR REAL GUYS! THE Dave Chappelle photobombed our shoot.

I’m going to have to quit photography now because how will I ever beat this? I just can’t. HUGE shoutout to the man himself. He was so nice and truly made our day.”

Marie’s photo was shared on Facebook more than 600 times.

This isn’t the first time Chappelle has taken over the frame either. Earlier this year at the Oscars, Chappelle completely interrupted a fun moment Chadwick Boseman was having with Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman. He dipped his head into the video frame without them noticing and put on an over-the-top smile that was completely priceless.

Now, it seems there’s no telling where the 45-year-old comic will show up next.

Until the next sighting.