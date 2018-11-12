Poor Michelle! Watch The Moment Chad Johnson Told The Destiny’s Child Singer He Wasn’t Ready To Marry Her [VIDEO]

“Chad Loves Michelle” Takes An Awkward Turn When He Admits He’s Not Ready To Set A Date

The internet is currently ablaze over “Chad Loves Michelle” moments, primarily the one we posted last week where Chad is so upset over Michelle’s racial commentary that he questions if she’s off her meds. BUT we were struck by another moment — where Chad admits he’s reluctant to set a wedding date until he can make sure he can love her properly after her latest battle with depression.

WOW @ the fact that he says therapy is the only hope for their relationship.

Hit the flip to watch the couple have happier moments when Michelle meets Chad’s family.