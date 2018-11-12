Ex-Friend Files: Kandi Says She’ll Never Reconcile With RHOA Rumor Retelling Phaedra

RHOA rumor control…

Kandi Burruss Speaks On Phaedra Parks

A real housewife recently spoke candidly on her former bestie. Kandi was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” this week alongside KeKe Palmer and she was asked about her ex-friend/ex-housewife Phaedra Parks. According to Kandi she has no desire to speak to Phaedra who STILL hasn’t apologized for telling Porsha Williams that Kandi wanted to “drug her” and take her to her “sex dungeon.”

“Absolutely not,” said Kandi to a fan who asked if they could reconcile. “That was too far, that was too much. I’ve never heard anything, no apologies, nothing. We don’t ever have to talk again.”

Ooop!

While Kandi’s all the way done with Phaedra, she previously told TooFab that there’s some hope for Porsha Williams—even though they’ll never really be friends.

“I personally feel like we’ll never be friends again,” Burruss told TooFab Tuesday while discussing her relationship with Porsha. “I can be cordial with her because we’re in the same circle. I have to — to a certain extent — be cordial because I’m not gonna make my own self uncomfortable just because we’re both in the same place at the same time,” she added. “But I don’t want to be friends. Once you show me who you are, I take notice and I’m cool on you.”

Kandi’s since accepted Porsha’s apology and they’re interacting this season. Later on, Kandi will allegedly share some news with Porsha about her fiance Dennis McKinley.

Do YOU think Kandi and Phaedra should reconcile?