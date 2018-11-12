Astro-Parenting: Travis Scott Talks Daddy Duties & Delivery Room Scares During Stormi’s Birth [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ellen Brings Out The Adorable Details
Travis Scott is continuing his successful year by promoting his celebrated Astroworld album.
This time, he stopped by Ellen to not only perform but to discuss his parenting experiences and his many favorite alcoholic beverages.
Despite a rather scary delivery room experience, Travis seems to be all smiles when talking about his daughter Stormi. Check it all out in the clip above!
