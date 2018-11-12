The Breakfast Club: Yamaneika Saunders Talks Getting Her A$$ Booed At Apollo, Her Filthy Mouth, And Therapy [Video]

Yamaneika Saunders On The Breakfast Club

Yamaneika Saunders is one helluva comedian. If you’re not hip, you need to do your Googles.

The funny woman recently sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about her rise through the comedy ranks and her very unabashed style. Her mouth is RECKLESS and we love it!

Again, if you’re unfamiliar, now is the time to change that.

Check out Yamaneika’s half-hour special on Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents via their website or your cable provider’s OnDemand.