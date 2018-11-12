The Cookie Momster: NC Mother Charged With Stealing $1600 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies From Daughter’s Troop

North Carolina Mom Ordered $1600 Worth Of Cookies From Daughter’s Troop And Failed To Pay

In another “epitome of a trash mom” moment, 31-year-old Noel Hines was arrested for theft in North College Hill, NC this week after allegedly accepting a large order ($1600!) for Girl Scout cookies to sell for her daughter’s troop last March but failing to pay up to the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio…

According to Daily Mail reports:

Girl Scout officials and police say they attempted to contact Hines over a period of six months to procure the $1600 owed, but were not successful — SO, when Hines was arrested last week on unrelated charges, she was also charged with theft at the North College Hill Mayor’s court. Hines has been arraigned and is scheduled to appear in court on November 28.

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said situations regarding theft in their troop are ‘infrequent’ and ‘unfortunate.’ ‘When we have evidence that an adult misuses troop funds, we pursue vigorously and, when appropriate, contact law enforcement to recover as much money for the troop as possible. This is not something we take lightly,’ the company said in a statement.

Peep the Facebook post that the North College Hill Police Department put up regarding Hines:

The Girl Scouts Of America cookie manual prices the cookies at $4 per box, which would mean Hines made off with about 400 boxes of cookies. SMH!