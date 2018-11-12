So Sad: Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler & Camille Grammer Amongst Folks Who Lost Homes In Cali Wild Fires

Camille Grammer, Gerard Butler & Robin Thicke’s Homes Burn Down

A wildfire that continues to ravage the mountains in the areas of Malibu, Calabasas, and Aventura has destroyed the homes of several celebrities who are sharing the wreckage and empathy with neighbors on social media.

Robin Thicke says the Malibu home he shares with girlfriend April Love burned down entirely, according to his representative. The singer said on Instagram that he, April and his two kids are “safe and surrounded by friends and family” and are thankful to firefighters.

Actor Gerard Butler shared photos of what was left of his Malibu home, which was barely anything but the frame.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating,” Butler wrote in an Instagram post next to a photo that showed a burned-out structure and a badly scorched vehicle. “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”

Camille Grammer Meyer of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” also lost her Malibu home on Saturday night, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” Meyer, the ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer, wrote in an Instagram post that showed a huge house engulfed in flames.

So sad. Celebs like Dame Dash, Torrei Hart, and Jada Pinkett sent prayers to their neighbors after their homes were barely spared in the flames. Dame says “every house in the neighborhood burned but ours”, sharing shots of the Malibu home.

Hit the flip to see more celebrity homes that were spared.