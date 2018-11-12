So Sad: Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler & Camille Grammer Amongst Folks Who Lost Homes In Cali Wild Fires
Camille Grammer, Gerard Butler & Robin Thicke’s Homes Burn Down
A wildfire that continues to ravage the mountains in the areas of Malibu, Calabasas, and Aventura has destroyed the homes of several celebrities who are sharing the wreckage and empathy with neighbors on social media.
Robin Thicke says the Malibu home he shares with girlfriend April Love burned down entirely, according to his representative. The singer said on Instagram that he, April and his two kids are “safe and surrounded by friends and family” and are thankful to firefighters.
Actor Gerard Butler shared photos of what was left of his Malibu home, which was barely anything but the frame.
“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating,” Butler wrote in an Instagram post next to a photo that showed a burned-out structure and a badly scorched vehicle. “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”
Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio.
Camille Grammer Meyer of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” also lost her Malibu home on Saturday night, according to CBS Los Angeles.
“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” Meyer, the ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer, wrote in an Instagram post that showed a huge house engulfed in flames.
Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire chief and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring 💜 #woolseyfire #malibu. Special thanks to Fire Chief Rash and his brave team of firefighters. 🙏
So sad. Celebs like Dame Dash, Torrei Hart, and Jada Pinkett sent prayers to their neighbors after their homes were barely spared in the flames. Dame says “every house in the neighborhood burned but ours”, sharing shots of the Malibu home.
Finally made it to my house today. The authorities weren’t letting anyone in the canyon but being the persistent person I am I said listen I need to get some medication and than I’m coming right back out. I had to do what I had to do. My stomach was in knots for 2 days and I barely ate. Everyone who knows me knows I love to eat so I was really stressed out. I’m so thankful that my home is safe and it was a pleasant surprise to see these guys when I pulled up. Thank you so much for all you do. This has truly been a humbling experience for me. Praying for everyone and their families who has been affected during this tragic moment. ❤️❤️❤️ . . . . . . . #torreihart #woolseyfire #westhills #bellcanyon #blessed #thankful #firehouse26 #firehouse #california
