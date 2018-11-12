So Sad: Tamera Mowry & Adam Housley Speak On Their Niece’s Thousand Oaks Shooting Death

Tamera Mowry And Adam Housley Speak On Their Niece’s Murder

Less than a week after their niece was gunned down at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, Tamera Mowry and her husband Adam Housley are speaking out.

As previously reported their niece Alaina Housley was the youngest victim of the mass shooting and her family was devastated to get the news.

Now Tamera, Adam and Alaina’s father Eric Housley are speaking with CBS about the tragedy and pledging to use her death to spark a change.

Tamera: “Yes, there needs to be a change. But all the noise—nothing’s been done.” Adam: “If I was to walk out of here and the first thing I was to say was, you know, ‘Gun control,’ guess what? Half the country (snaps fingers), [conversation] ends.” Tamera: “And we don’t want the conversation to end.” Adam: “It can’t this time.”

They also revealed that they’ve been brutally bullied on social media over Alaina’s death…

Adam: “You should see of the tweets we got after Alaina died. I got one that said, ‘You deserve it, you worked at Fox News.’ It got liked by about 78 people.”

but they’re moving forward ahead of her funeral.

Tamera: “She wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Tamera’s since shared one of the many harsh tweets she’s received and she’s imploring people to stop.

“If you have love in your heart. You don’t talk this way. You obviously missed the message. And don’t you ever judge the death of my niece.”

People are sick.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Housleys, this has to be truly devastating.