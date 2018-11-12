R.I.P. Marvel Comics Co-Creater Stan Lee Dead At 95

Stan Lee Dies

Stan Lee, the legendary comic-book writer, publisher, and film producer, has died.

TMZ spoke with Lee’s daughter who confirmed that he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and later died. Prior to his death, Lee had a bout with pneumonia and released a video to assure fans that while he was sick, he was in good spirits.

Lee co-created Black Panther, Spider-Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Ant-Man and other iconic characters.

R.I.P. Stan Lee.