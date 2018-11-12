Michael B. Jordan, 2 Chainz And More Attend Mike Will Made It’s ‘Creed 2’ Playback Session
- By Bossip Staff
Mike Will Made It Celebrates Executive Producing “Creed II” Soundtrack
Grammy Award winning producer Mike Will Made It hosted a special playback session for the new ‘Creed 2’ Soundtrack at his Atlanta warehouse space Thursday night, complete with ring girls, hand painted body bags and a ring where Mike was joined by celebrity friends including ‘Creed 2’ star Michael B. Jordan, rappers 2 Chainz, Slim Jxmmi, Trouble and Crime Mob. The event was powered by Six Degrees, 1800, & Eardrummers.
Check out more photos from the event below:
