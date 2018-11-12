Michael B. Jordan, 2 Chainz And More Attend Mike Will Made It’s ‘Creed 2’ Playback Session

Mike Will Made It Celebrates Executive Producing “Creed II” Soundtrack

Grammy Award winning producer Mike Will Made It hosted a special playback session for the new ‘Creed 2’ Soundtrack at his Atlanta warehouse space Thursday night, complete with ring girls, hand painted body bags and a ring where Mike was joined by celebrity friends including ‘Creed 2’ star Michael B. Jordan, rappers 2 Chainz, Slim Jxmmi, Trouble and Crime Mob. The event was powered by Six Degrees, 1800, & Eardrummers.

Check out more photos from the event below: