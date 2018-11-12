Sit Down, Eva: A Gallery Of #RHOA’s Cynthia Being One Of The Finest 50+ Women In The Game
Cynthia Is 51 And Fine
If you watched the first episode of the new season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta then you saw Eva clown Cynthia for no reason over the fact that Cynthia is…um…older. Cynthia is 51 years old. That’s true. But, sorry, Eva…Cynthia is fiiiiiine as all outdoors.
She’s about to be married. She’s out in the world in her lingerie. Her body is tight. She’s still as gorgeous as ever and stacked as hell.
Let’s get a refresher course and see why Cynthia is killing it at 51.
DMV! Meet me at the 3rd Annual “Water Is Life” AGBI Gala 2018 (@agbigala) (TOMORROW) on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 from 8p-1a • At the Silver Spring Civic Building in Silver Spring, Maryland • Tickets & More Info at: africagbi.org/gala • SAVE $10 w/ PROMO CODE – WATERISLIFE • Proceeds will go to the building of clean water wells in Sierra Leone, to help end the global water crisis! 💧 #agbigala #agbigala2018 #waterislife #cleanwater4africa
Instant boob job! Obsessed with my new @upbra bra. It's comfy and gives the girls amazing lift and cleavage. Use my coupon code CYNTHIAUPBRA10D to grab your own at upbra.com and get $10 off until the end of August. #PushUpBra #Lingerie #UpBra #OOTD #BestBras #UpBraBra #TittyCynt
#ad How unbelievable was the Royal Wedding-did you see those fascinators and flowers? To keep my royal fix going, I'm loving the @HerbalEssences bio: renew collections. Did you know that @HerbalEssences is the first global hair care brand to announce a partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens, @kewgardens? Check out more from @goodmorningamerica by clicking the link in my bio🌸🌸🌸 #HerbalEssences #kewgardens
