Sit Down, Eva: A Gallery Of #RHOA’s Cynthia Being One Of The Finest 50+ Women In The Game

- By Bossip Staff
Cynthia Is 51 And Fine

If you watched the first episode of the new season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta then you saw Eva clown Cynthia for no reason over the fact that Cynthia is…um…older. Cynthia is 51 years old. That’s true. But, sorry, Eva…Cynthia is fiiiiiine as all outdoors.

She’s about to be married. She’s out in the world in her lingerie. Her body is tight. She’s still as gorgeous as ever and stacked as hell.

Let’s get a refresher course and see why Cynthia is killing it at 51.

View this post on Instagram

😜 @seagramsescapes

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

View this post on Instagram

I love you💙 #CHill

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

View this post on Instagram

Smile🤗

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Older & Wiser❤️

    A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

