Infinity Obituary: Marvel Cinematic Universe Teams Up To Champion Deceased Creator Stan Lee

Marvel Cinematic Universe Reacts To Stan Lee’s Death

Stan Lee was one of the biggest and most influential pop culture contributors over the past nearly 60 years via his role as Editor-in-Chief, publisher and chairman of Marvel Comics.

Today, that legend of a man went home to glory at age 95. While comics might not have the same popularity that they’ve enjoyed in the past, Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought those books to life and gave new life to the superhero film genre. Never has anything like Infinity War nor HIGHLY-anticipate 2019 follow-up Avengers 4 been seen before in movie history. That feat is only possible because of one man. Stan Lee. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige released a heartbroken statement on behalf of the company.

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

Marvel Studio’s parent company, Disney, also released a statement.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect." –Bob Igerhttps://t.co/pLTKx1R0dF pic.twitter.com/Uj9fqHpZXg — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2018

And of course, the MCU’s main attraction and all his fellow heroes joined in via social media to celebrate the man who changed all of their lives.

Flip the page to see the Infinity War of Stan Lee tributes. We’ve gathered each and every Marvel superhero who sent tweets or posted Instagram captions in celebration of this literary genius who gave us more joy and entertainment than we’re worthy of.