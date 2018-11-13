Infinity Obituary: Marvel Cinematic Universe Teams Up To Champion Deceased Creator Stan Lee
Marvel Cinematic Universe Reacts To Stan Lee’s Death
Stan Lee was one of the biggest and most influential pop culture contributors over the past nearly 60 years via his role as Editor-in-Chief, publisher and chairman of Marvel Comics.
Today, that legend of a man went home to glory at age 95. While comics might not have the same popularity that they’ve enjoyed in the past, Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought those books to life and gave new life to the superhero film genre. Never has anything like Infinity War nor HIGHLY-anticipate 2019 follow-up Avengers 4 been seen before in movie history. That feat is only possible because of one man. Stan Lee. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige released a heartbroken statement on behalf of the company.
Marvel Studio’s parent company, Disney, also released a statement.
And of course, the MCU’s main attraction and all his fellow heroes joined in via social media to celebrate the man who changed all of their lives.
Flip the page to see the Infinity War of Stan Lee tributes. We’ve gathered each and every Marvel superhero who sent tweets or posted Instagram captions in celebration of this literary genius who gave us more joy and entertainment than we’re worthy of.
Captain America.
Marvel.
Captain America and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo
View this post on Instagram
I just heard the news about Stan Lee…just, wow. THANK YOU, Stan Lee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR forever! #wakandaforever #stanleeforever #Legend
M’Baku.
Hawkeye.
Wolverine.
View this post on Instagram
I am saddened to learn about the passing of Stan Lee. From watching Marvel films with my friends in college to having the privilege to take on one of his characters in @BlackPanther, Stan’s creative genius sparked my imagination and left me in awe. His legacy will carry on in all of us who relish in the worlds he created. Worlds that renew our spirits and help us cope with our own. #StanLeeForever #ThankYouStan
Nakia.
Falcon.
Spider-Man.
Nick Fury.
Deadpool.
Vision.
Winter Soldier.
View this post on Instagram
Sad, sad day. Rest In Power Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… you let us be extra human… superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation.
Hulk.
Shuri.
Star Lord.
Queen Ramonda.
Gamora.
Darcy Lewis.
Stan Lee. Even the man himself makes a cameo during his own social media memorial.
Thanos.
On the following pages are some reactions from a variety of places outside of Marvel that had great appreciation for Stan Lee’s work.
