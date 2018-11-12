We Get Shot Regardless: Chicago Security Guard Killed By Cops After Capturing Bar Shooter

Chicago Security Guard Killed By Cops After Apprehending Shooting Suspect

Apparently, there is no circumstance under which a Black person cannot be killed. Unarmed, not resisting, hands up, on the ground, showing proper paperwork, even stopping a crime can cost you your life when you are a person of color dealing with the police.

According to TMZ, Jemel Robinson was a security guard at Manny’s Blue Room Bar in Chicago when he had to escort a drunk group of gentlemen from the premises. Said gentlemen then returned bearing firearms with intent to kill.

After a gunfight, Jemel was able to apprehend one of the suspects until police arrived. He put a knee in the man’s back and held a gun on him.

An officer who responded to the call fired and killed Jemel dead on the spot. A witness to the killing said that the trigger-happy cop “saw a black man with a gun, and basically killed him.”

URGENT: Here is what happens when a good (BLACK) guy with a gun tries to intervene in a mass shooting. #JemelRoberson A beloved church musician in Chicago who moonlighted as a security guard was shot & killed by police after he stopped a mass shooting at an area bar. pic.twitter.com/uRPqEEFqKX — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 12, 2018

Roberson was a musician at several local churches who actually wanted to BECOME a police officer.

Imagine that.