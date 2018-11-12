H.E.R. Talks About Having REAL Fans & Why The Shade Questions Are Getting Old [Video]

H.E.R. Talks To Studio One ATL

H.E.R. stopped by Studio One ATL to talk the music industry and how she’s handling fame.

As you know, the singer has built a fan base by hiding her face and showcasing her talents, but was it worth it? She says yes. H.E.R. also talked about her relationship with the media and what were a few questions she just wished people would just stop asking, like ‘how many pairs of sunglasses does she own?’

Hit play.