H.E.R. Talks About Having REAL Fans & Why The Shade Questions Are Getting Old [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
H.E.R. Talks To Studio One ATL
H.E.R. stopped by Studio One ATL to talk the music industry and how she’s handling fame.
As you know, the singer has built a fan base by hiding her face and showcasing her talents, but was it worth it? She says yes. H.E.R. also talked about her relationship with the media and what were a few questions she just wished people would just stop asking, like ‘how many pairs of sunglasses does she own?’
Hit play.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.