2Sunken4U: Dancing Kanye Returned With Crackish MAGA Moves & Blew Up Twitter

Old Kanye is trying to fight his way back out like the Nutty Professor. https://t.co/okxB8EmEFL — Heady Murphy (@_boyyoustupid_) November 12, 2018

Dancing Kanye Pops Up At Camp Flog Gnaw & Shatters Twitter

One of our fave versions of Kanye returned and served crackish MAGA moves in a glass box during Kid Cudi’s thrilling set at Camp Flog Gnaw in a hilariously random festival moment that blew up the internet.

Me @ work trying to stop laughing at the tweet that said the ancestors were beating Kanye’s ass while he was “dancing” pic.twitter.com/oiTSkiRu0G — 🌹 RoseGawd 🌹 (@rosegawd) November 13, 2018

