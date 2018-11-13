2Sunken4U: Dancing Kanye Returned With Crackish MAGA Moves & Blew Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Dancing Kanye Pops Up At Camp Flog Gnaw & Shatters Twitter

One of our fave versions of Kanye returned and served crackish MAGA moves in a glass box during Kid Cudi’s thrilling set at Camp Flog Gnaw in a hilariously random festival moment that blew up the internet.

Peep the hilarious chaos over Dancing Kanye’s return on the flip.

