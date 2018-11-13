2Sunken4U: Dancing Kanye Returned With Crackish MAGA Moves & Blew Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Dancing Kanye Pops Up At Camp Flog Gnaw & Shatters Twitter
One of our fave versions of Kanye returned and served crackish MAGA moves in a glass box during Kid Cudi’s thrilling set at Camp Flog Gnaw in a hilariously random festival moment that blew up the internet.
Peep the hilarious chaos over Dancing Kanye’s return on the flip.
Feature photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic
